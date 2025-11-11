Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Strong daily habits and a clear vision can turn limited resources into real opportunities.

Serving others builds social capital that supports long-term business growth and resilience.

Leo Cervantes, a Hispanic immigrant, rose from abject poverty in Nezahualcoyotl (Neza), Mexico, to become a successful and respected New Jersey restaurateur, councilman, community leader and author.

His personal memoir inspired many, earning praise from Bruce Springsteen, who called Leo the “Epitome of the American Dream.” Leo’s story reflects a “Mexi-CAN” attitude, a Don Quixote-like determination to pursue dreams against all odds.

Beyond his personal success, his journey illustrates how foundational habits, community service and resilience can shape any entrepreneur’s path, regardless of background or industry.

Leo grew up in extreme poverty in Neza, living next to an illegal garbage dump. One of five children, he often went without food or shoes and was forced to end his formal education after 9th grade to help his family survive.

At 19, with $700 from his brother, he flew to the U.S. in search of opportunity and a better life. For entrepreneurs, Leo’s beginnings serve as a reminder that circumstances do not define potential — vision, mindset and habits do.

Guided by his mother’s teachings, Leo took a bold step at 30 and opened his first restaurant in Highlands, NJ. The restaurant quickly became an iconic establishment, reflecting both his and his mother’s culinary influence. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy destroyed much of Highlands, including Leo’s restaurant.

He salvaged what he could and temporarily reopened the water-damaged location, serving free meals to displaced residents. Touched by his generosity, the community rallied around him, helping rebuild the restaurant, which reopened just weeks later. Since Sandy, Leo has expanded his restaurant business to Fords, Hillsborough, and Keansburg, NJ.

Beyond restaurants, he manages a local Highlands band, authored a bestselling memoir and serves as a Highlands councilman supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs. His evolution from restaurateur to author and civic leader underscores a vital lesson: once you establish success, giving back and helping others grow can be as rewarding as building your own ventures.

Leo learned dream-setting, envisioning a life beyond poverty and using that clarity to fuel his entrepreneurial ambitions. He developed a relentless hard-work ethic, forged by childhood labor and his mother’s tireless example, which he carried into building his culinary empire. He embraced service to others, exemplified by feeding displaced residents after Sandy, cultivating trust, loyalty and long-term community relationships. He adopted a relentless pursuit of goals and dreams, encouraged by his mother when he left Mexico at 19 in search of greater opportunity. He committed to developing and honing skills, especially in mastering culinary arts and restaurant operations, which gave him the confidence to take risks. His creativity flourished in ventures like husk-less tamales and a roving food truck, inspired by his mother’s resourcefulness. He learned the importance of pivoting during crises, turning setbacks into opportunities. He valued applying proven processes to scale his business. He cultivated a strong belief in his dreams, reinforced by his mother’s encouragement. He developed the habit of never quitting, which helped him overcome obstacles like Hurricane Sandy. He maintained a positive mental outlook, enabling him to see challenges as opportunities. He practiced self-awareness, helping him navigate new environments and make strategic decisions. He understood that guidance from experienced advisors can accelerate growth and expand opportunities.

Leo’s story illustrates that personal discipline, community engagement and resilience are not abstract ideals — they are actionable habits that anyone can adopt. Entrepreneurs can learn from his experience that consistent effort, service to others, skill development and adaptability often matter more than innate talent. His life demonstrates that generosity, loyalty and a willingness to pivot in the face of adversity create social capital that strengthens both business and community ties.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Leo’s story offers a roadmap to success. It emphasizes the importance of having a clear vision, embracing challenges, seeking opportunity in adversity, setting daily, actionable goals, cultivating habits that build valuable skills and relationships and pivoting strategically when necessary.

Leo Cervantes embodies the American Dream — a Mexican immigrant who embraced his mother’s Rich Habits and transformed himself into a thriving entrepreneur, author and community leader. His journey is proof that with the right mindset, habits and vision, anyone can rise from poverty to achieve their dreams.

