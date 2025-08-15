Entrepreneurs often believe they need more time, more information, or more clarity. But what if the real issue is fear of failure?

We hear it all the time: work hard, chip away a little at a time, take the first step. But when the rubber meets the road, do people actually do this? Lately, it seems like procrastination has become a more and more relevant issue. Is it that we are stretched too thin? Adding more to our plate until our schedules are too demanding? Maybe we've gone too far the other way — relying too much on modern technologies for efficiency? Have we lost a certain mental fortitude that previously spurred action because of these conveniences?

Maybe for some. But when it comes to high performers, the ones who still achieve, move forward and make a difference, I've observed a different procrastination challenge: fear of failure. To be clear, fear is not a wholly negative feeling. After all, fear tells us when we are in danger, protects us from unnecessary risks and supports our survival instincts. Fear is useful. However, sometimes we can get our wires crossed, allowing fear to butt in and take the reins when it isn't necessary, resulting in missed opportunities.

As a franchise consultant, I work with many high performing professionals, some who have their productivity on lockdown like a well oiled machine and are able to evaluate fear and make rational decisions despite uncertainty. Alternatively, I have worked with others who don't have these skills in place from the get-go and must learn how to develop them.

So where does fear of failure motivate instead of encouraging procrastination? Below are three key procrastination pitfalls that lean into negative fear.

Perfectionism

I'm sure you've heard the expression "not seeing the forest for the trees." Perfectionists are masters at this. It may seem silly, but the fear of not being perfect in the minutia can limit people in debilitating ways.

It's important to note that small efforts in little ways are important, but there must be a strong awareness of prioritization. If you don't align your efforts with essential results, you can spend all your time and effort creating movement without any actual progress.

How does this perfectionism show up in entrepreneurial pursuits? Maybe you spent hours sending perfectly crafted emails, but if you set up an automation sequence, half of them would have been redundant. Maybe you've designed the perfect landing page, but functionally your website is a mess. Maybe you've spent hours researching processes and creating a manual of standard operating procedures, but training is lacking so there's no way to communicate these valuable tools effectively. You get the picture.

Frequently, these perfectionist errors come from focusing on secondary tasks while systemic problems persist.

Imposter syndrome

So you've started the business, signed the contract, leased a retail space, hired workers and everything on paper is checking out. You're on the hook professionally and financially and you've worked hard to get here. So, why does it feel like you don't measure up? Imposter Syndrome.

It seems counterintuitive, but even those who have every right to feel accomplished can be left feeling like they aren't doing something right. People experiencing imposter syndrome often compare their own perceived shortcomings and insecurities with the perceived successes and strengths of others or their own idealized image of success, leading to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. As entrepreneurs, we are all too aware of what we don't know. In fact, being an entrepreneur has a way of holding up a very harsh mirror to your insecurities and areas for improvement.

It can be terrifying to spiral from scenario to scenario imagining all the ways something could go wrong because you haven't honed a certain skill "enough." Maybe you have experience in sales and have a sturdy background in finance, but you've never had to manage employees before. Now, with opening day fast approaching, you're doubting whether you can do this at all because of this singular gap in experience.

The good news? No one who has ever started a business had all the answers from the beginning. If there are things that you need to learn on the fly, you're in good company. Find a peer group you can lock into that is experiencing the same journey.

Self-protection

Now for the kicker. Previously I mentioned how fear is useful in protecting us from danger. And this is true. However, "danger" is relative. It can be easy to psychologically confuse real danger for perceived danger. Don't fall into the trap of mistaking comfort and a lack of change for safety, while considering any form of discomfort and progress as "danger."

Let's be clear: time and effort must be spent determining your individual tolerance level for risk. Likewise, time and effort must be spent honestly evaluating business opportunities before taking a leap – but to get to where you want, you have to actually be willing to leap.

At some point, successful entrepreneurs must trust that their preparations and due diligence have prepared them to succeed despite possible setbacks and challenges. If your goal is to avoid all discomfort, then entrepreneurship is not the right path. But if you can look inward and develop the skills necessary to understand risks and still move forward, then the world is your oyster.

At the end of the day, entrepreneurship is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, but if you've seriously considered it and continue kick the can down the road, then it's time to analyze whether this procrastination is based on a well-reasoned risk analysis, or if fear of failure is the real culprit.

