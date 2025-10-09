This AI-Powered Microsoft Platform Lets Entrepreneurs Code Smarter, Faster, and for Less Money

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hiring someone to build a very basic website can cost thousands of dollars. If you’re trying to cut some costs in Q4 or looking ahead to the future, it may be time to work on your coding skills and tackle it yourself.

Whether you’re new to the skillset or have a little experience under your belt, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows can help. This handy tool makes it easy to code smarter and work faster, and right now it’s just $9.97 (reg. $499) through October 19.

This Microsoft platform makes coding quicker and easier

If you’re an entrepreneur hoping to bring your coding in-house, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a great tool for both new and veteran coders. It offers helpful features such as an AI-powered auto-complete called Intellicode, which can complete a line or block of code, or provide you a list of the next best options so you can code faster and more accurately.

Being a 64-bit IDE, it allows developers to handle both large and small projects efficiently. It enables you to write, edit, and debug in one convenient spot, streamlining your workflow. And you’re able to build across languages, so you can work with C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, and more.

If you’re working with colleagues, Microsoft Visual Studio offers helpful collaborative features like CodeLens, which lets you see who made recent changes, view tests, and review commit history. You can also collaborate in real-time using Live Share sessions, which help ensure everyone’s code stays consistent.

Streamline your coding workflow with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now just $9.97 (reg. $499) through October 19.

