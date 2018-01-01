Autonomy
Entrepreneurs
3 Ways to Encourage Your Staff to Think Like Entrepreneurs
Start by challenging everything.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
HP Faces Counter Suit From Autonomy's Mike Lynch Over $11 Billion Deal
The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Legal Issues
HP Pays $100 Million to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Acquisition
The tech company was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements about Autonomy's value.
Burnout
Here Is How to Fix Employee Burnout (Infographic)
The solutions for it are simple.
News and Trends
Autonomy's Former Execs Fight Back After HP Sues for $5.1 Billion
Years after the deal between HP and Autonomy soured, the fallout continues.
Leadership Qualities
You've Been an Intrapreneur. Are You Ready to Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur?
Find out the difference between the two roles from someone who has started a venture as his own company as well as worked on startups within firms.