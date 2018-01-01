Beauty Businesses

The Mentor for This Clean Beauty Retail Founder Lent Her Influence and Credibility

Follain's Tara Foley started with zero experience in starting a clean beauty business -- but support from her mentor Jodie McLean, CEO of real estate company Edens, helped open doors.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
'You Can Have It All, But It's a Sh*t Show,' Find These Two Beauty Industry Mavens

Trèstique co-founder Jennifer Kapahi leans on Elana Drell-Szyfer, CEO of ReVive Skincare, for advice in business and life.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
This Cosmetics Company CEO Turned a $1 Million Packaging Fail into Quadrupled Sales. Here's How.

Carisa Janes, founder and CEO of Hourglass Cosmetics, had to pull more than 10,000 units of foundation off Sephora's shelves in 2012. She went into fix-it mode and turned things around.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career
Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
How We Got Our Product Into Every Sephora Store As a Team of Two With No Outside Funding
You can see your products on the shelves of your dream retailer sooner than you think.
Aggie Burnett | 7 min read
How This Former Makeup Artist Broke the Rules to Create a YouTube Community of More Than 2 Million
Jackie Aina's beauty tutorials for women of color have made her beloved by fans.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
The Unlikely Inspiration That Led This Entrepreneur From Boy Band Manager to Beauty Brand Co-Founder
How working with Big Time Rush inspired Michael Cammarata to explore the world of natural personal care.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity
Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price says getting out of your comfort zone is what makes you a strong leader.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
To Compete Against Other Salons, Sport Clips Made It Easier for Franchisees to Run Their Businesses
It upgraded the point-of-sale systems at all 1,750 locations and introduced online check-in, a service popular with competitors.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
How Do You Innovate a Barbershop? Ask Great Clips Franchisees.
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
Brittany Shoot | 2 min read
