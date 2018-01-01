book publishing

More From This Topic

This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree
Hiring

This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree

The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
We Sold $150,000 in Books in 10 Days. Here's How.
Books

We Sold $150,000 in Books in 10 Days. Here's How.

Strategy No. 1 is to start building our email list now. And do it intentionally.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
Why the Subscription Model for Ebooks Doesn't Work (at Least Not Yet)
Online Publishing

Why the Subscription Model for Ebooks Doesn't Work (at Least Not Yet)

Keep the faith, though: Entrepreneurs are out there are working to solve the problems.
Jason Illian | 6 min read
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.