book publishing

What You Need to Know to Create a Best-selling Book
My book made it to No. 1 on Amazon's self-help, new releases. Here's how you can find similar success.
This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree
The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
We Sold $150,000 in Books in 10 Days. Here's How.
Strategy No. 1 is to start building our email list now. And do it intentionally.
Why the Subscription Model for Ebooks Doesn't Work (at Least Not Yet)
Keep the faith, though: Entrepreneurs are out there are working to solve the problems.
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.