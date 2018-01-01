Box
Why Cloud Storage Provider Box Had a Killer Quarter
Shares rose 12.9 percent to $14.07 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Box Raises an Additional $150 Million Before IPO
The cloud-storage company raised additional financing after publicly filing for an IPO in March.
Dropbox Users: Your Life Just Got a Little Easier.
Separate Dropboxes. One for work stuff. One for play stuff. Plus a way to link them together. Why didn't Dropbox think of this earlier?
Aaron Levie, the Quintessential Silicon Valley CEO, Will Only Own 4.1 Percent of Box When It IPOs
Online file-storage service Box has finally filed to go public. Here's what we know.
What Would Make Mark Cuban 'Combust' If He Ran Box
The billionaire investor is dishing some pointed advice to Box, which he helped get off the ground.
Want the Big Bucks From Big Businesses? Don't Make These Mistakes.
Your company should adopt different tactics to acquire large clients than for individual customers.
The Cloud Wars Rage On: Dropbox Raises Mega Money as Box Has Reportedly Filed for IPO
After weeks of speculation, SEC documents confirm that San Francisco-based Dropbox has raised another monster-sized round of cash.
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Microsoft Doesn't Have the DNA to Keep Up
At a recent meeting with journalists, Box CEO Aaron Levie and former Microsoft Windows Division president Steven Sinofsky offered their views on how cloud technology is fundamentally disrupting the IT space.
Report: Online Storage Startup Box Secretly Files for IPO
Box, which counts Dropbox among its rivals, has reportedly filed to go public.
Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26
Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.