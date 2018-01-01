Contract Workers

Seeing Through the On-Demand Smoke Screen
Independent Contractors

Seeing Through the On-Demand Smoke Screen

The on-demand economy is not a fad, it is simply the continuing evolution of our workforce.
Alex Chriss | 5 min read
This Is How Instacart Is Reclassifying Contract Workers as Part-Time Employees
Sharing Economy

This Is How Instacart Is Reclassifying Contract Workers as Part-Time Employees

The on-demand grocery delivery company expects three-fourths of eligible workers to make the transition.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Uber, Lyft Rebuffed in Bids to Deem Drivers Independent Contractors
Legal Issues

Uber, Lyft Rebuffed in Bids to Deem Drivers Independent Contractors

The popular ride-hailing apps failed to persuade separate U.S. judges to rule that their drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.
Reuters | 3 min read
Uber, Lyft Face Crucial Courtroom Test Over Driver Benefits
Contract Workers

Uber, Lyft Face Crucial Courtroom Test Over Driver Benefits

Are their drivers independent contractors or employees?
Reuters | 4 min read
Small Business Is Using More Contractors
Outsourcing

Small Business Is Using More Contractors

Like larger corporations, many small businesses are using outside help rather than hiring new employees.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Do I Owe Subcontractors Health Insurance?
Starting a Business

Do I Owe Subcontractors Health Insurance?

Nina Kaufman
Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy
Finance

Tax Time: 1099s for Contractor Wages Made Easy

New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg
How Can I Motivate Contract Workers?
Growth Strategies

How Can I Motivate Contract Workers?

Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on inspiring contract workers to go beyond the terms of their contract.
Marcus Erb
