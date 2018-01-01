Disrupters

6 Strategies That Drive Business Growth
Growth Strategies

6 Strategies That Drive Business Growth

Women often lead their companies to success in a way that's very different from male leaders. Use these six strategies to follow their lead.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
The New Way to Network
Networking

The New Way to Network

To succeed in high-stakes business, you'll need to build relationships while building your brand.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
Stop Letting Criticism Limit Your Success and Reclaim Your Confidence

Stop Letting Criticism Limit Your Success and Reclaim Your Confidence

If you really want to earn that success you've been dreaming about, learn how to stop internalizing criticism and begin to neutralize it.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
These Common Mindsets Are Holding You Back
Entrepreneur Mindset

These Common Mindsets Are Holding You Back

Are you guilty of any of the following modes of thinking? If so, then you're limiting your ability to get ahead. Find out how to put a stop to it now.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
Don't Apologize for Your Success -- No One Else Does
Entrepreneurs

Don't Apologize for Your Success -- No One Else Does

Follow the lead of these female rule breakers, who accept the fact that their gender was a factor in their success-but it wasn't the only factor.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
4 Strategies for Having a Career and a Family
Family

4 Strategies for Having a Career and a Family

Put these tips to work for you so you successfully achieve the work-life balance you want.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
How to Lead Like a Woman

How to Lead Like a Woman

Find out why today's leaders are those who can affect the most positive change -- and why they're often women.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
10 Tips for Leading Disruption During Times of Uncertainty
Disruption

10 Tips for Leading Disruption During Times of Uncertainty

How you can keep momentum from fizzling during times of uncertainty.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
