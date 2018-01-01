Environmental Goals
Sustainability
Is Your CPG Company on the Right Side of History?
Finding alternatives to plastic packaging choking the oceans is good marketing and you'll be proud of having done it.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
A Franchise That Sheds Light on the Entrepreneurial Experience
Franchisee Juanita Tackett was always interested in sustainability. Now she's promoting that ideal and making money doing it.
Telecommuting
How Telecommuting Reduced Carbon Footprints at Dell, Aetna and Xerox
The three companies report impressive environmental results from telecommuting programs they also tout for employee retention and recruiting.
Impact Investing
This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time
Jigar Shah wants to help the environment -- and he's getting the money to make it happen.
Social Entrepreneurship
2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition
What if companies benefited employees, customers and communities alike and made shareholders better off?