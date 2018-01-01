equal pay

Today Is Equal Pay Day. So, If You're a Woman Asking for More Money, Think Like a Man. Just Don't Act Like One.

Stop being a people-pleaser. And understand your market value.
Jaime Sarachit | 10 min read
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Phil Lodico | 5 min read
From the Women's March to the Women's Strike: Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Must Take a Stance
There is growing global recognition that equal opportunity for women is the smartest strategy for improving business performance and society in general.
Nancy Harris | 7 min read
This is What Happens When You Adopt Equal Pay Legislation
Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.
Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.
Melissa Loble | 6 min read
