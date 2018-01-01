equal pay
How to Drive Concrete Change in a World Where Unequal Pay Is Still the Norm
For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
More From This Topic
Today Is Equal Pay Day. So, If You're a Woman Asking for More Money, Think Like a Man. Just Don't Act Like One.
Stop being a people-pleaser. And understand your market value.
Sexism
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Women Leaders
From the Women's March to the Women's Strike: Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Must Take a Stance
There is growing global recognition that equal opportunity for women is the smartest strategy for improving business performance and society in general.
equal pay
This is What Happens When You Adopt Equal Pay Legislation
Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
Gender Gap
Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.
Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.