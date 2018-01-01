Free Offers

Today Is National Doughnut Day. Here's Where to Get Deals.
The most wonderful day of the year for doughnut lovers is upon us. Where will you get your sweet treat?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
When You Should Work for Free (Yes, Seriously)
A look at when should you use free as a strategy and how can you best leverage it.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Hot Tech Startups Get as Many Perks as They Give
Startup tech companies that provide discounts to others are betting that their use will attract larger, paying customers.
Erin Griffith | 4 min read
Turn Your Website Into a Lead-Generating Machine
Whether you embed calls to action or simply better communication devices, make it easy for visitors to contact your business.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Steer Your Online Business to Profitability
Try these five steps to encourage visitors to take action on your site's landing page. Improved conversions will bring your company a healthy bottom line.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Market With an Eye to Engagement. Offer Value (Not Sheer Hype)
An offer of something free can spark a relationship-building process with customers. Then continue the dialogue.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
