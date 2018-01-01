Gift Cards

More From This Topic

Who Should Be Named Our 'Established Entrepreneur of 2014?' Cast Your Vote.
Project Grow

Our five finalists have made their mark in the worlds of gift cards, payment processing, food delivery, music packaging and chai tea.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Orphaned and Homeless, How This Self-Taught Techie Founded a Multi-Million Dollar Empire
Perseverance

Jason Wolfe's leading e-tail venture, GiftCards.com, took shape while he was living in his car and teaching himself to code with books checked out of the library.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Starbucks' $450 Metal Gift Cards Expected to Sell Out in Minutes
Franchises

If you want to drop hundreds on an artisan Starbucks card, you need to hurry-- all 1,000 are expected to sell out shortly after they go on sale today.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
4 Ways to Prevent Gift-Card Theft
Starting a Business

Nearly 80 percent of retailers have been a victim of gift-card fraud. Don't let your store be the next victim.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
Disturbing Crime Trends Facing Retailers (Infographic)
Starting a Business

A recent study by the National Retail Federation finds organized crime an ongoing threat.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
