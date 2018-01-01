Gift Guide

33 Gifts Entrepreneurs Actually Want for Christmas in 2016
33 Gifts Entrepreneurs Actually Want for Christmas in 2016

The guide to finding the best gifts for the entrepreneur in your life.
Kyle Kivett | 11 min read
44 Top Gifts for Entrepreneurs
44 Top Gifts for Entrepreneurs

You can't give the entrepreneur in your life the gift of time this holiday. But you can give one of these cool, techie gadgets.
Drew Hendricks | 9 min read
Give the Gifts That Give Year-Round
Give the Gifts That Give Year-Round

Why give only once when you can give multiple times throughout the year? Here are some fun options to consider.
Rocky Vy | 6 min read
Gift Ideas for Clients, Coaches, Consultants and Employees
Gift Ideas for Clients, Coaches, Consultants and Employees

Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo and a smart shopping expert put together the following guide to help you this holiday season.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Great Holiday Gifts for Colleagues, Bosses, Office Secret Santas and More
Great Holiday Gifts for Colleagues, Bosses, Office Secret Santas and More

Our friends at AskMen share their holiday gift ideas for the office.
AskMen | 4 min read
The Best Gifts for Busy Entrepreneurs
The Best Gifts for Busy Entrepreneurs

To help you shop for yours, check out this guide from a shopping expert.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
1-800-Flowers Boss Determined to Avoid Breaking Customers' Hearts This Valentine's Day
1-800-Flowers Boss Determined to Avoid Breaking Customers' Hearts This Valentine's Day

'Things do go wrong. It's how the company responds to those challenges that really makes a difference.'
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
3 Cool Ways to Say Thanks to Your Dad This Father's Day
3 Cool Ways to Say Thanks to Your Dad This Father's Day

Go beyond the typical tie or bottle of scotch and try one of these suggestions instead.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read
5 Father's Day Gifts for the Entrepreneurial Dad
5 Father's Day Gifts for the Entrepreneurial Dad

Consider these classic options for the dad that likes to innovate, and look good.
Unique Michael | 4 min read
Holiday Tipping Guide: Whom to Tip and How Much
Holiday Tipping Guide: Whom to Tip and How Much

Confused about how much to tip your mailman, dog walker or babysitter? Here's a good starting point.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
