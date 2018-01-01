Giveaways

Chipotle

The burrito eatery's executives said Wednesday that the free food offers have been helping to drive traffic in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that have sent the chain's sales plunging.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read
Marketing Strategies

Internet marketing is a vital part of today's marketing strategies, but it's not the only part.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
Social Media

The uptick was due to three easy steps that won't cost you much at all.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
Ice Cream

Get a free kiddie ice cream at Häagen-Dazs on May 12, with new artisan flavors Chocolate Caramelized Oat and Banana Rum Jam.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Breakfast

The fast-food chain has been engaged in a not-so-secret battle with McDonald's to win more breakfast customers.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Giveaways

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Dairy Queen

DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Amazon

Amazon Giveway hopes to make online giveaways easy – and get more hosts to buy and give away Amazon products.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
