Giveaways
Ready for Anything
Need to Get People Paying Attention to Your Brand? Hold a Contest.
But follow some simple strategies to make sure it hits your target audience and multiplies the number of leads.
More From This Topic
Chipotle
Chipotle Is Spending an Astronomical Amount of Money on Free Burritos
The burrito eatery's executives said Wednesday that the free food offers have been helping to drive traffic in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that have sent the chain's sales plunging.
Marketing Strategies
5 Smart Offline Marketing Strategies
Internet marketing is a vital part of today's marketing strategies, but it's not the only part.
Social Media
How We Doubled Our Instagram Followers in Less Than 8 Hours
The uptick was due to three easy steps that won't cost you much at all.
Ice Cream
Free Cone Day Alert: Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Ice Cream Tomorrow
Get a free kiddie ice cream at Häagen-Dazs on May 12, with new artisan flavors Chocolate Caramelized Oat and Banana Rum Jam.
Breakfast
Taco Bell to Give Away Free Biscuit Tacos as Breakfast Battle Rages On
The fast-food chain has been engaged in a not-so-secret battle with McDonald's to win more breakfast customers.
Giveaways
Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Dairy Queen
Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen
DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Amazon
New Amazon Platform Allows Anyone to Host an Online Giveaway
Amazon Giveway hopes to make online giveaways easy – and get more hosts to buy and give away Amazon products.