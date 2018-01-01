Hip-Hop
Branding
Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments
Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Project Grow
What Biggie Smalls's Accountant Taught Me About Life
The 'Accountant to the Stars' had a big impact on me with just a few words.
50 Cent
50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'
The rapper turned business mogul discusses his latest tech venture and his strategy for vetting investment opportunities.
Personal Finance
How These Entrepreneurs Found a Catchy Way to Teach Students Financial Literacy
Flocabulary, a company that makes educational hip-hop songs and videos for grades K-12, will use the same medium to teach kids about personal finance.
Russell Simmons
Russell Simmons' No. 1 Rule for Success
The hip-hop tycoon uses this simple technique to focus on his goals.
Music
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West
The innovators in music world are teaching young Americans some basics about breaking out on their own.