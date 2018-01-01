Hip-Hop

Project Grow

What Biggie Smalls's Accountant Taught Me About Life

The 'Accountant to the Stars' had a big impact on me with just a few words.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
50 Cent

50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'

The rapper turned business mogul discusses his latest tech venture and his strategy for vetting investment opportunities.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Personal Finance

How These Entrepreneurs Found a Catchy Way to Teach Students Financial Literacy

Flocabulary, a company that makes educational hip-hop songs and videos for grades K-12, will use the same medium to teach kids about personal finance.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons' No. 1 Rule for Success

The hip-hop tycoon uses this simple technique to focus on his goals.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Music

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West

The innovators in music world are teaching young Americans some basics about breaking out on their own.
Eric M. Ruiz | 6 min read
