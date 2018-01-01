In-N-Out Burger
Franchisees
What a Screen-Repair Franchise Taught 2 Burger-Joint Vets
Their jobs at In-N-Out Burger gave Jason Frazier and Brandon Wlasischuk the skills they needed to be successful Screenmobile franchisees.
More From This Topic
Fast Food
Survey: McDonald's Has the Worst Burger in America
In the battle of the chain restaurants, Consumer Reports found that customers were sick of many of fast food mega-chains' specialties.
Branding 2014
The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More
These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Branding 2014
The 120 Most Trusted Brands
We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.
Franchises
Did You Say 'Charbucks'? 7 Big Chains That Battled the Name Game
With Starbucks losing its fight against 'Charbucks' coffee, here's a look at seven more legal battles over copycat names.