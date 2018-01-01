Keurig
Health
Study: Single-Cup Coffee Makers Brew Lots of Germs, Too
Wake up and smell the bacteria. Read on to learn how to clean your office's communal machine.
Inventors
The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.
K-cups are everywhere. And its waste is, too, thanks to the fact that the cups are almost impossible to recycle.
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts Unveils Profit-Sharing Program for Franchisees
For the first time, Dunkin' is selling K-Cups in grocery stores and online – and franchisees are reaping the rewards.
News and Trends
Keurig Recalls More Than 7 Million Brewing Machines
There have been about 90 reports of injuries from the coffee maker's Mini Plus brewers in the U.S.
Coca-Cola
What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig
Coca-Cola has upped its stake in the coffee maker company to 16 percent from 10 percent.
Environment
Is This the K-Cup's Fatal Flaw?
If K-Cups are considered the future of coffee, new research is calling into question the future of the K-Cup.
Growth Strategies
Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry
Coca-Cola has inked a 10-year partnership with Keurig-maker Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and has also purchased a 10% equity stake in the company valued at $1.25 billion.