After Business Backlash, Georgia Governor to Veto Bill Seen as Anti-Gay
Legislation

After Business Backlash, Georgia Governor to Veto Bill Seen as Anti-Gay

Under the bill, faith-based groups could not be forced to hire or retain an employee whose beliefs run counter to the organization's.
Reuters | 2 min read
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed
Civil Rights

Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Valentina Zarya | 3 min read
Why We Don't Want to See a Total Solar-Panel Eclipse Over Nevada
Solar Energy

Why We Don't Want to See a Total Solar-Panel Eclipse Over Nevada

A controversial ruling regarding solar energy in Nevada challenges business leaders on ethics, the environment and corporate social responsibility.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
Businesses in Seattle Are Now Required to Make Some Bathrooms 'Gender Neutral'
Seattle

Businesses in Seattle Are Now Required to Make Some Bathrooms 'Gender Neutral'

Single-stall restrooms are now all-gender facilities in Seattle.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Congress Is Trying To Pump the Brakes On Hackers Who Can Control Your Car Wirelessly
Automakers

Congress Is Trying To Pump the Brakes On Hackers Who Can Control Your Car Wirelessly

The explosion of Internet-connected computer features in automobiles give hackers a doorway into the control system of your car.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
San Francisco's Law Targeting Sugary Sodas May Mean Trouble for Starbucks
Starbucks

San Francisco's Law Targeting Sugary Sodas May Mean Trouble for Starbucks

As the city contemplates a law that will require warnings on soda advertising, the Frappuccino comes under fire.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
U.S. Tech Industry Appeals to Obama to Keep Hands Off Encryption
Security

U.S. Tech Industry Appeals to Obama to Keep Hands Off Encryption

The companies say new policies would weaken increasingly sophisticated encryption systems designed to protect consumers' privacy.
Reuters | 3 min read
What Obama's Proposed Anti-Hacking Legislation Means for Entrepreneurs
Cyber Attacks

What Obama's Proposed Anti-Hacking Legislation Means for Entrepreneurs

Law seeks to create a unified, federal breach-notification standard that would streamline the requirements for companies in the face of a breach.
Alicia Gilleskie | 3 min read
Obama's Immigration Plan Offers Some Relief, Risk for Tech Sector
Hiring

Obama's Immigration Plan Offers Some Relief, Risk for Tech Sector

Modest changes to make it easier for technology companies to retain high-skilled workers frustrated by long and unpredictable waits for green cards.
Reuters | 3 min read
Unlocking America's Innovation Warehouse
Patents

Unlocking America's Innovation Warehouse

Legal complexities have resulted in a system where only a judge can determine what a patent covers.
Jay Walker | 5 min read
