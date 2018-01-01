Marriott

Hotels Fight for the Right to Block Guests' Wi-Fi

As Marriott and Hilton seek FCC approval to block guests' from using personal Wi-Fi hotspots, Google and Microsoft have come out against the practice.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
For SXSW, Courtyard By Marriott Creates Mini Guestrooms With Millennials in Mind

Marriott is betting these 'pods', which can be booked in 30-minute increments, will help far-flung attendees cope during the crush of SXSW festival.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
13 Big-Time Business Leaders Share the Best Advice They Ever Got

Some of the world's top thinkers share the advice that led them towards their success today.
Nina Zipkin
Travel Trends We Loved in 2013

These trends gave business travelers something to cheer about this year. Is your favorite listed?
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read
Best Hotels

Don't rest your head on just any hotel pillow. Find out the best deals from our Travel Awards.
Christopher McGinnis | 6 min read
