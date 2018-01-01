Math

Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut

The chain is celebrating National Pi Day with a contest to solve three challenging math problems.
John Kell | 2 min read
How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM
Games

The card game's expansion pack is a big help for a good cause.
Alexandra Gibbs | 2 min read
SAT Scores Fall to Lowest Level in 10 Years
Education

The average score for the test was a 1490 out of a maximum 2400.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How to Use Math to Win at Monopoly, the Classic Game of Business
Games

Want to demolish your friends and family members in Monopoly? Keep these tips top-of-mind.
Business Insider Staff | 5 min read
10 Profitable Reasons to Major in Math or Science
College Students

These skills add up to more job opportunities. a new survey says.
Sarah O'Brien | 6 min read
This Free App Solves Math Problems for You. Well, Mostly.
Apps

Hate doing math? A new app called PhotoMath could solve your problems. But you'll have to check its work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
