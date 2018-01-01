MLB

Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
9 Sales Lessons For Entrepreneurs From a Baseball Pro
Former Red Sox player shares what his baseball career can teach entrepreneurs about sales.
James Fabiano | 5 min read
MLB in Hot Water for Unauthorized Drone Use at Spring Training
The Washington Nationals got caught using a small drone to capture publicity shots without FAA approval.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
