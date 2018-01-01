Neiman Marcus

More From This Topic

Crafts Store Michaels May Be the Latest Victim of a Data Hack
Technology

Crafts Store Michaels May Be the Latest Victim of a Data Hack

Over the weekend, the arts-and-crafts retailer said it had recently learned of possible fraudulent activity on debit and credit cards used at its stores.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Neiman's Hack Attack Is Looking More and More Like Target's
Technology

Neiman's Hack Attack Is Looking More and More Like Target's

Neiman Marcus reported that a more-than-expected 1.1 million shoppers may have been affected by a hack job that employed similar malware to the kind that compromised Target.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
37 South Korean Bank Execs Offer to Resign Over Breach. Should Target Execs Follow Suit?
Leadership

37 South Korean Bank Execs Offer to Resign Over Breach. Should Target Execs Follow Suit?

When news broke regarding a massive theft of customer information, dozens of top executives at South Korean financial companies tendered their resignations.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Target, Neiman Marcus Credit Card Hacks Could Be More Widespread, Experts Say
Technology

Target, Neiman Marcus Credit Card Hacks Could Be More Widespread, Experts Say

Agencies warn that malicious software that targets POS units has 'potentially infected a large number' of retailers.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Target Chief Apologizes as 'Holiday Hack' Claims Yet Another Victim
Technology

Target Chief Apologizes as 'Holiday Hack' Claims Yet Another Victim

Target CEO Gregg Steinhafel addressed Target's data breach in his first live interview since the incident, while Neiman Marcus announced its own security violation.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.