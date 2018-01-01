Olive Garden

More From This Topic

Olive Garden Parent Darden Restaurants Faces Shareholder Showdown
Investors

Olive Garden Parent Darden Restaurants Faces Shareholder Showdown

The battle with activist investor Starboard Value LC will come to a boil at the company's annual meeting on Friday, where Darden is expected to at minimum lose control of its board.
Reuters | 1 min read
Activist Investor Tells Olive Garden to Google 'How to Cook Pasta'
Olive Garden

Activist Investor Tells Olive Garden to Google 'How to Cook Pasta'

Starboard Value published a snarky, almost 300-page presentation telling Darden Restaurants how to mend the struggling Olive Garden brand.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Olive Garden to Unveil a Really Crazy 'Never-Ending' Deal
Publicity Stunts

Olive Garden to Unveil a Really Crazy 'Never-Ending' Deal

Looking to capitalize on America's appetite for all things 'endless,' the casual dining chain is selling $100 gift cards for seven weeks' worth of unlimited pasta, salad, bread and soda.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Darden CEO Steps Down Amid Investor Battle
Darden

Darden CEO Steps Down Amid Investor Battle

Clarence Otis announced his departure from the parent company of Olive Garden on the same day the company completed the sale of Red Lobster.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Red Lobster Completes Sale, Revamps Food Presentation
Red Lobster

Red Lobster Completes Sale, Revamps Food Presentation

Now that Golden Gate Capital has acquired Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants, the seafood chain is trying to emphasize its quality.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion
Red Lobster

Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion

Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Olive Garden Undergoes 'Brand Renaissance' as Investors' Criticism Intensifies
Olive Garden

Olive Garden Undergoes 'Brand Renaissance' as Investors' Criticism Intensifies

Yesterday, Olive Garden revealed a new logo and revamped restaurants. However, investors still want the chain to be cut off.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Desperate Measures: Olive Garden Revamps Menu as Investors Get Pushy
Restaurant Center

Desperate Measures: Olive Garden Revamps Menu as Investors Get Pushy

Olive Garden added 20 new items to its menu, as investors call for its parent company to shed the struggling chain.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Everything Seems to Be Getting Worse for Company Behind Red Lobster, Olive Garden
Franchises

Everything Seems to Be Getting Worse for Company Behind Red Lobster, Olive Garden

Darden Restaurants continues to struggle, cutting employees and dealing with investors who are challenging the company's decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Struggling Red Lobster to Split From Parent Company
Franchises

Struggling Red Lobster to Split From Parent Company

As Red Lobster struggles, Darden is looking to sell or spin off the seafood restaurant to focus on more profitable up-and-coming chains.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.