Passwords
Cybersecurity
'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List
The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
More From This Topic
3 Things To Know
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Passwords
Sick of Passwords? Here's How Blockchain Can Help, and Enhance Cybersecurity, to Boot.
The blockchain revolution includes white hat hackers banding together and the promise of no more passwords.
3 Things To Know
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Passwords
It's Time to Stop It With the Terrible Passwords
Ahead of World Password Day, a recent PCMag survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that many people are still terrible at creating and securing their passwords.
Computer Security
Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.
Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
Passwords
Here Are the 25 Worst Passwords of 2017
New additions to SplashData's list of 2017's worst passwords are letmein, monkey, 123123, hello, freedom, whatever and trustno1.
Infographics
Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)
Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.
Cybersecurity
The Simple Trick to Making an Easy-to-Remember and Nearly Impossible-to-Hack Password
Use this method used by Navy SEALs to shut down attacks on your private accounts.
Passwords
You Might Not Need Complex, Alphanumeric Passwords After All
NIST now recommends using long passphrases instead of complicated alphanumeric passwords, and only refreshing them if they've been breached.
Passwords
Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)
Online privacy is a major concern today.