Passwords

More From This Topic

Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Sick of Passwords? Here's How Blockchain Can Help, and Enhance Cybersecurity, to Boot.
Passwords

Sick of Passwords? Here's How Blockchain Can Help, and Enhance Cybersecurity, to Boot.

The blockchain revolution includes white hat hackers banding together and the promise of no more passwords.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
It's Time to Stop It With the Terrible Passwords
Passwords

It's Time to Stop It With the Terrible Passwords

Ahead of World Password Day, a recent PCMag survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that many people are still terrible at creating and securing their passwords.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.
Computer Security

Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.

Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
Raz Rafaeli | 8 min read
Here Are the 25 Worst Passwords of 2017
Passwords

Here Are the 25 Worst Passwords of 2017

New additions to SplashData's list of 2017's worst passwords are letmein, monkey, 123123, hello, freedom, whatever and trustno1.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)
Infographics

Is Your Business Prepared for a Cyber Attack? (Infographic)

Half of all cyber attacks happen to small businesses.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
The Simple Trick to Making an Easy-to-Remember and Nearly Impossible-to-Hack Password
Cybersecurity

The Simple Trick to Making an Easy-to-Remember and Nearly Impossible-to-Hack Password

Use this method used by Navy SEALs to shut down attacks on your private accounts.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
You Might Not Need Complex, Alphanumeric Passwords After All
Passwords

You Might Not Need Complex, Alphanumeric Passwords After All

NIST now recommends using long passphrases instead of complicated alphanumeric passwords, and only refreshing them if they've been breached.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)
Passwords

Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)

Online privacy is a major concern today.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.