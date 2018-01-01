Print Advertising

The Surprising Power of Print Marketing to Leverage Your Ecommerce Site
Print Advertising

Print has an enduring appeal that complements digital. Imaginative marketers use both for the best results.
Katherine Halek | 4 min read
J.C. Penney Resurrects the Catalog, But Don't Expect the 'Big Book'
Advertising

The retail chain says that the decision is inspired by data showing that online sales are prompted by what shoppers see in print.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Integrate Social Media With Print Advertising to Boost Your Marketing
Print Advertising

Print media, in its many forms, is remarkably effective when leveraged artfully with online marketing.
Katherine Halek | 5 min read
Refine Your Advertising Language With These 5 Strategies
Advertising

Even if your product really is new and improved, there is a more memorable way to say so in your advertising.
Katherine Halek | 4 min read
Citing a Celeb in an Ad? The First Amendment May Not Protect You.
First Amendment

A recent court ruling finds companies aren't protected from suits by public figures if corporate ads feature them without prior consent.
Richard Young and Matthew T. Ingersoll | 4 min read
Ortery 'Studio' Streamlines Inventory Photography
Technology

With ample lighting and smart software, this desktop booth can produce professional-quality images of your products.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Take a Stand
Marketing

A newsstand, that is. Make magazines part of your marketing mix with these five money-saving ideas for advertising in print.
Kim T. Gordon | 3 min read
