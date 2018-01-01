Print Advertising
Instagram Marketing
GQ Places Major Bets on Instagram (and Wins)
One of the nation's glossiest print publications is a leader in making money on social media.
Print Advertising
The Surprising Power of Print Marketing to Leverage Your Ecommerce Site
Print has an enduring appeal that complements digital. Imaginative marketers use both for the best results.
Advertising
J.C. Penney Resurrects the Catalog, But Don't Expect the 'Big Book'
The retail chain says that the decision is inspired by data showing that online sales are prompted by what shoppers see in print.
Print Advertising
Integrate Social Media With Print Advertising to Boost Your Marketing
Print media, in its many forms, is remarkably effective when leveraged artfully with online marketing.
Advertising
Refine Your Advertising Language With These 5 Strategies
Even if your product really is new and improved, there is a more memorable way to say so in your advertising.
First Amendment
Citing a Celeb in an Ad? The First Amendment May Not Protect You.
A recent court ruling finds companies aren't protected from suits by public figures if corporate ads feature them without prior consent.
Technology
Ortery 'Studio' Streamlines Inventory Photography
With ample lighting and smart software, this desktop booth can produce professional-quality images of your products.
Marketing
Take a Stand
A newsstand, that is. Make magazines part of your marketing mix with these five money-saving ideas for advertising in print.