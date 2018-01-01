Stanford University
Apple
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
VC 100
Top 50 Universities for VC-Backed Entrepreneurs
It's back-to-school season. Here are the leading universities producing the most VC-backed graduates.
Productivity
Want to Be More Productive? Move Across the World.
A transplant from the U.S. to Hong Kong cites his newfound efficiency. Telecommuting can work, he argues.
Growth Strategies
Lean LaunchPad: A Crash Course in Startup Success
A new class created by serial entrepreneur Steve Blank puts a focus on testing ideas before jumping in.