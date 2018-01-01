tech industry

U.S. Tech Firms Urge Presidential Candidates to Embrace Trade, High-Tech Visas
Election 2016

The tech industry plans to release an open letter charting a dozen policy recommendations for the candidates running in the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Reuters | 3 min read
The 5 Biggest Buzzwords in Tech Right Now
Buzzwords

Phrases like 'synergy' and 'big data' are on the way out. See what's taking their place.
Laura Lorenzetti | 2 min read
When Will Tech Get Smart Enough to Stop Being 'Men's Work'?
Women in Tech

Tech companies, notorious for their lack of female diversity, have the most to gain from encouraging women to pursue tech careers.
Asha Saxena | 3 min read
