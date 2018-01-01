VoIP and IP Telephony

Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs
Technology

Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs

VOIP (voice over IP) calls cost less than traditional phone systems, while adding additional features.
Zack Stern | 2 min read
Untangle Your Desktop
Technology

Untangle Your Desktop

If you're getting tangled up in the cords on your desk, this VoIP phone/keyboard/mouse combo will cut through (some of) the clutter.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Gettin' Hitched
Technology

Gettin' Hitched

Internet protocol and TV: a union that should only get better with time.
Mike Hogan | 5 min read
VoIP Without the Computer
Technology

VoIP Without the Computer

A new generation of Wi-Fi phones unhooks VoIP calls from a PC.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Free Conference Tool
Technology

Free Conference Tool

Get more than you expect from this free service.
Gwen Moran | 1 min read
Cable Company Wars Benefit Entrepreneurs
Technology

Cable Company Wars Benefit Entrepreneurs

Who wins the battle between the bells and cable companies? You do.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
VoIP Goes Wireless
Technology

VoIP Goes Wireless

VoIP is wasting no time in going wireless.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
What Skype Can Do for Your Business
Technology

What Skype Can Do for Your Business

Integrate Skype into your business plan to save on phone bills, add international numbers and let customers click to call.
4 min read
How to Set Up an IP PBX
Technology

How to Set Up an IP PBX

Setting up an IP PBX not your cup of tea? Just look how simple it can be!
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Long-Distance VoIP
Technology

Long-Distance VoIP

One company offers VoIP long-distance rates with no router required.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
