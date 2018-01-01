VoIP and IP Telephony
VoIP and IP Telephony
Customer Service Wins With Partnership of 2 Major Companies Supporting VoIP and CRM
A strategic partnership between VoIP and CRM companies just made meeting customers' needs a whole lot easier.
More From This Topic
Technology
Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs
VOIP (voice over IP) calls cost less than traditional phone systems, while adding additional features.
Technology
Untangle Your Desktop
If you're getting tangled up in the cords on your desk, this VoIP phone/keyboard/mouse combo will cut through (some of) the clutter.
Technology
Gettin' Hitched
Internet protocol and TV: a union that should only get better with time.
Technology
VoIP Without the Computer
A new generation of Wi-Fi phones unhooks VoIP calls from a PC.
Technology
Free Conference Tool
Get more than you expect from this free service.
Technology
Cable Company Wars Benefit Entrepreneurs
Who wins the battle between the bells and cable companies? You do.
Technology
VoIP Goes Wireless
VoIP is wasting no time in going wireless.
Technology
What Skype Can Do for Your Business
Integrate Skype into your business plan to save on phone bills, add international numbers and let customers click to call.
Technology
How to Set Up an IP PBX
Setting up an IP PBX not your cup of tea? Just look how simple it can be!
Technology
Long-Distance VoIP
One company offers VoIP long-distance rates with no router required.