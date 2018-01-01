Yum Brands

Yum Invests $185 Million in Modernizing KFC Franchises
KFC

Yum Invests $185 Million in Modernizing KFC Franchises

The parent company is taking over KFC's domestic marketing as franchisees remodel back of house.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Watch Out Chick-fil-A: KFC's Chicken Sandwich Sister Chain Is Opening a Second Location
Chicken

Watch Out Chick-fil-A: KFC's Chicken Sandwich Sister Chain Is Opening a Second Location

Is the fast-casual-influenced Super Chix a Chick-fil-A knockoff or a serious contender?
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Taco Bell to Open First Restaurants in Japan
Taco Bell

Taco Bell to Open First Restaurants in Japan

The taco chain plans to add 1,300 new locations internationally by 2023.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Want Even More Millennial Customers in 2015
Millennials

KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Want Even More Millennial Customers in 2015

Yum Brands, the parent company of the three chains, is so focused on millennials, its executives used Twitter lingo during a major investor meeting.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Taco Bell Is Hungry for Global Expansion
Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Hungry for Global Expansion

The Tex-Mex chain is planning on adding 1,300 new locations overseas by 2023.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The 10 Biggest Restaurant Trends for 2015
Trends

The 10 Biggest Restaurant Trends for 2015

Get ready for a year filled with small plates, signature beverages and the rise of the post-millennial generation.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Yum Brands: It Could Be 9 Months Before We Recover in China
Yum Brands

Yum Brands: It Could Be 9 Months Before We Recover in China

The parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut says it knows what to expect, having faced its share of problems in the Chinese market.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Taco Bell's New Sister Restaurant Apologizes for 'Communist' Logo
Branding

Taco Bell's New Sister Restaurant Apologizes for 'Communist' Logo

Vietnamese sandwich concept Banh Shop promises to change its logo after Vietnamese-Americans called out Taco Bell's parent company for the red star design.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
KFC and Pizza Hut Struggle in China Following Expired-Meat Scandal
Yum Brands

KFC and Pizza Hut Struggle in China Following Expired-Meat Scandal

As KFC and Pizza Hut's same-store sales slip in China, parent company Yum is worried about long-term consumer confidence in the brands.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Chinese Police Detain Five in Expired Meat Investigation
Franchise

Chinese Police Detain Five in Expired Meat Investigation

Officials believe the American-owned food supplier in China purposefully sold expired chicken to chains including McDonald's, KFC and Starbucks.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
