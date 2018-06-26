Why Videos Are the Next Lucrative Step in Your Marketing Strategy

The format comes in many iterations for you to experiment with.

June 26, 2018 2 min read

If you're interested in taking your marketing tactics in a new direction, video marketing may an opportunity to shake up your efforts. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel has carved out his own niche in this area with his own successful videos. Here, he shares some of video marketing's most well-known formats.

1. Direct video marketing. This entails directly addressing the concerns of customers, including covering what they want and what they can get.

2. Explainer videos. These are great for those who are camera shy or wish to experiment with an out-of-the-box video spokesperson, such as an animated character.

3. Video testimonials. These can be an extremely effective method to hear from customers who are enthusiastic about your product or service. One caveat of testimonials is they may require some coaching. Simply writing down a few questions for the customers to answer will suffice.

4. Educational videos. These can be great for relaying information and building credibility. Plus, they have the added bonus of not coming across as direct sales pitches.

