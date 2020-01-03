Intrapreneurs

Serial Intrapreneur Talks Building Innovative Teams in Large Companies

This millennial has made a career of forming startup-like atmospheres within larger businesses.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the The Rough Cut's Season 3 finale, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir traveled to Istanbul to meet with Riyaad Minty, director of digital for Turkish Radio & Television (TRT), Turkey’s largest media company and one of the largest public broadcasters in the world. TRT runs 17 radio channels and 13 cable channels in 41 languages, including the English and Arabic news channels for TRT World. 

Minty is tasked with developing a digital strategy for the conglomerate, like building a startup style team within the broadcaster. Before joining TRT, he was part of the founding team for the launch of AJ+; the digital video venture spun off by Al Jazeera Media Network, where he led engagement strategy. 

Ragir and Minty discuss how Minty has essentially become a serial intrapreneur, or someone who acts like an entrepreneur within large companies, leading their innovation departments and implementing entrepreneurial methodologies and practices that drive innovation. They also discuss the building blocks behind the founding of AJ+ and the challenges of being a millennial managing teams of millennials.

Watch the full interview on Storyhunter’s Video Strategist Blog, or listen to the interview on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

Clorox's First Female CMO on How Women Can Embrace Their Marketing Strengths

