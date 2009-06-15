My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

The Perfect Formula to Build Your Brand

Product + Expert + Promise = Brand
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Product: It's not enough to build a product and assume it will be the base of your brand. Just ask Apple about Apple TV, Microsoft about Zune or the New Coke about its prestigious debut. Unless your tag line is "But hey, it's free," don't plan on having a product sell itself--or your company. First, consider what makes the product truly unique. How will it avert pain, bring pleasure and envy to all who use it and, most important, make people talk about it? As a young company, you can't afford advertising, so word-of-mouth is going to be your primary aim.

Expert: You've just developed a box that is going to change the world. Congratulations. You're also now an expert--on your box, the state of the world that gave rise to your box, the problem that your box is solving, the people who buy your box (and those who would never buy your box--and why they're losers), and how your box will impact the world. When you're a thought leader, you're influencing buyers to believe that they could have never lived without your perspective--or your box. This isn't easy: It means gathering stats, hearing what your competitors are saying and reading the newspaper to understand where your company's worldview and culture fit in to the commentary of the day. A true expert understands how to be relevant to the untapped market he seeks, and how to reach and connect to them. By looking a little further down the road and prognosticating what's to come, you become the thought leader for your industry. Now you just have to be right.

Promise: Think of the brands you love: BMW, McDonald's, Nordstrom, Apple. What promise do these companies make to you? Do they fulfill it? Every time? Of course they do. Whether it's engineering, a reliable meal, great service or innovation, they have made a promise to every consumer that they will fulfill it, every time, no excuses. That's how you establish trust and a foundation for your brand.

To uncover your own brand promise, dig deep to answer these three questions: Why did you build this box? What can you absolutely deliver on, 100 percent of the time, no questions asked? How are you making your customer's life better every day?

Remember, Ray Kroc never set out to make the best burger; he set out to make the most reliable burger restaurant on the planet. BMW isn't making the cheapest car, the coolest car or the family car; it's simply the best-engineered car. That's what the top engineers from Germany will promise you every time. Their customers' lives are made better because each time they sit in that car, they're closer to automotive genius. That promise being met is what makes the customer come back. And when you have a repeat customer, you have a brand.

-Susan J. Lindner, founder and CEO of Lotus Public Relations

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams