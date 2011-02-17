How to Startup and Keep Your Day Job

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
how-to-startup-and-keep-your-day-job.jpgKeeping your day job while starting a business is a tried-and-true way to ease into entrepreneurship without going broke. But it can also leave you bleary-eyed from lack of sleep and without even a shred of personal life.

That's a "recipe for disaster," says Kristin Cadinale, author of "The 9-to-5 Cure." Running a side-business or freelancing on top of an overwhelming workload is one reason to approach this scenario with caution.

Usually, the dual-work plan can only go on so long. At some point, you collapse, drop the business idea or cut the corporate umbilical cord and plunge into full-time entrepreneurship.

Here are Cardinale's tips for juggling your job and business:

Use technology. Consider buying a laptop, netbook or other mobile device so you can get a little business done at lunch or on the bus, ferry or train to and from work. Bring a smartphone along to handle your business calls; don't use the office line.

Tell your boss. Carefully weigh disclosing your side-business activities to your boss. If you're caught moonlighting at work and they didn't know, it could earn you a quick pink slip -- and you want to stay in control of when or if you quit the day job.

Don't overload. Don't exceed your capacity to handle clients for your business, or you'll end up disappointing them. Then you'll be one step farther away from being able to go full-time with it.
Explain your situation to clients. Be open about the fact that you may not be available during normal business hours.

Watch for burnout. You may only be able to keep this up for a short amount of time before you feel like you have no life whatsoever. When the schedule starts sucking all the joy out of living, it'll be time to make tough decisions about which side of your work life needs to go, the job or the business.

Have you juggled a day job and a business? Leave us your tips for how you handled it.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market