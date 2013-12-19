Franchise

Chipotle, Subway Want a Slice of the Fast-Casual Pizza Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chipotle, Subway Want a Slice of the Fast-Casual Pizza Business
Image credit: 15pictures.com
Reporter
3 min read

The competition for a slice of the fast-casual pizza pie is revving up in 2014.

Earlier this year, Chipotle helped finance Pizzeria Locale, a Denver restaurant that aims to find a happy medium between delivery pizza and upscale Italian. And Chipotle isn't the only one--a Subway franchisee plans to open a Subway Pizza Express in Lincoln, Neb., next year.

Pizzeria Locale attempts to take Chipotle's fast and easy customization style and apply it to pizzas. The restaurant allows customers to pick a base pizza and a wide array of toppings, including arugula, broccolini and meatballs, before cooking the pie in front of the customer's eyes. 

Related: Game On for Pizza Franchises

The original Pizzeria Locale opened in Boulder, Colo., in 2011, with a more time-intensive, formal format. The second, fast-casual pizzeria opened in May, with the support of Chipotle chairman, Steve Ells. Ells is a longtime friend of Pizzeria Locale's founders, Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson and Bobby Stuckey. His experience launching Chipotle from a single Denver location, as well as Chipotle's financial investment, helped the second Pizzeria Locale solve some of the riddles of fast-casual pizza.

"I have known [founders MacKinnon-Patterson and Stuckey] for years and I thought their pizzeria in Boulder presented the perfect opportunity to collaborate," Ells said in a statement. "Opening Pizzeria Locale using a model similar to Chipotle allows us to make extraordinary pizza, made with high-quality ingredients accessible to everyone."

One of the major challenges of creating a fast, freshly-made pizza is time. A traditional wood-fire oven takes far longer than the typical Chipotle customer wants to wait for a quick lunch. So, Pizzeria Locale created gas ovens that distribute heat more evenly. In these super-high-temperature ovens, pizzas bake in under two minutes.

Related: How Pizza Hut Made a Comeback

While Pizzeria Locale is currently only one fast-casual restaurant, it is looking to open a second and third location in Denver. Chipotle also operates six ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen restaurants in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Other chains are trying to get a slice of the fast-casual pizza pie. Last week, a Subway franchise announced plans to open a Subway Pizza Express on campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The restaurant is reportedly only the second Subway Pizza Express in the U.S., and will serve personal pan pizzas.

Some Subway restaurants (though not the one already operating at Nebraska-Lincoln) already sell pizza that is essentially the same as the Pizza Express pies. With toaster ovens and choose-your-own toppings, the restaurant isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but instead adopt traditional pizza-parlor tactics under a well-known sandwich brand.

Subway has no intention of opening a corporate-owned Pizza Express, according to a spokesperson. However, plenty of other chains are entering the competition. Next year, the co-founders of California Pizza Kitchen plan to debut a new fast-casual pizza concept. Fazoli's is scheduled to launch Venti-Tre in 2014. Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings is backing Los-Angeles-based Pizza Rev and Sbarro launched Pizza Cucinova this year. 

Related: Nine Notable Pizza Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise

6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses

Franchise

5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise

Franchise

5 Things You Should Know Before You Buy a McDonald's Franchise