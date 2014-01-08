Technology

A True Transformer: Asus Announces a Laptop-Tablet That Runs Android and Windows

LAS VEGAS -- For those times when running one operating system just won't cut it, Asus has gone and developed a new convertible laptop and tablet that runs -- get this -- both Android and Windows. You can simply switch between the two. It's called the Transformer Book Duet TD300.

Actually, it's one of the more interesting announcements come out of the 2014 International CES. Yes, you can use it as either a laptop or tablet. But with so many different apps in the different marketplaces, it allows you to switch between these operating systems and use apps that are available for each.

So with the Transformer Book Duet TD300, you'll have the option of running Android 4.2 or Windows 8.1, whenever you want. There's no virtualization with the dual OS -- it's a full switch. It also allows you to resume each operating system from where you left off, Asus says.

The Transformer Book Duet TD300 includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 128 GB of storage and a 13.3-inch 1080p display. The price for the 1080p model is said to be $699. A version with a lower resolution display will be $599.

Asus reportedly plans to ship the Transformer Book Duet TD300 to Asia and Europe first, and then to the U.S. sometime in the second quarter.

Here's a quick promotional video from Asus that might give you a better sense of how the convertible laptop-tablet works with the dual operating systems:

