Our Top Homebased Franchises, No Office Space Required

April 16, 2014 1 min read

What's better than working from home? For a picture of the rising popularity of homebased businesses, look no further than the franchise world. Almost one-third of the companies ranked in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500® offer possibilities for operating without an office or a retail space. The 100 highest-ranked among those make up our list of the Top Homebased Franchises, which you'll find on the following pages.

Sixty of the homebased companies listed here can be started for less than $50,000, a few for less than $10,000. But low startup costs are just part of the reason for their popularity. Homebased businesses typically offer greater flexibility in terms of work environment and hours than companies that require an office or retail space, and the variety of franchises available--from advertising to security services to children's enrichment programs--should put to rest any fears about limited options.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Always conduct your own careful research. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can to determine whether the business is right for you.