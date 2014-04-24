Drones

Could This Band of Flying Drones Be the Next YouTube Sensation?

Drones are flying high at the moment. Everyone seems to want a piece, be it to snap an epic selfie, deliver some beer, or bring low cost internet to the entire global population.

The next frontier? YouTube stars.

KMel Robotics, a startup founded by two University of Pennsylvania graduates, has assembled a band of programmed hexrotor drones "to play some fresh songs."

While the songs themselves aren't new – the flying robotic band plays  "Thus Spake Zarathustra" (i.e. the 2001: A Space Odyssey song), "Carol of the Bells" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" – the approach definitely is.

"The hexrotors create music in ways never seen before, like playing a custom single string guitar hooked up to an electric guitar amp," the company said. "Drums are hit using a deconstructed piano action. And there are bells. Lots of bells."

The all-drone band is going on tour, putting on live shows at the USA Science & Engineering Festival on April 26-27 in Washington.

Check out their performance below. 

