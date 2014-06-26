Simple Ways to Increase Confidence and Overcome Fear of Rejection
Confidence is key to getting what you want in business and life.
It’s a way of being that takes practice, dedication and perseverance. It’s not something you’re born with, it’s a learned skill.
There are a million little things that contribute to a confident way of being. Most of these things aren’t even noticed by the majority of people. If someone is creepy, close talks or is inauthentic, no one tells them. It’s something we all have to discover ourselves through our own feedback.
Exploring this subject is crucially important to achieving greatness.
That’s why I’m bringing on confidence expert and the man behind The Art of Charm to the show. Welcome to episode 73 of the School of Greatness with Jordan Harbinger.
This Episode, You Will Learn:
- All about where ordinary guys become extraordinary men
- Creepy, Close Talking, Disingenuous Behavior and other overlooked problems
- Whether or not confidence is a learned skill
- Situational Confidence and how a powerful person can be taken off their game
- How to increase confidence levels even in unfamiliar situations
- How to “read the queues”
- The best way to build a good habit plus a immediate applicable confidence practice
- Why so many men are so afraid to talk to attractive women
- How to overcome fear of rejection and shift into a mindset of confidence
- Plus much more…