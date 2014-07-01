U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

July 1, 2014 2 min read

Cheering for the U.S. to win the World Cup? Waffle House has one message for you: don't eat Belgian waffles.

We don't believe in Belgium waffles — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 30, 2014

The waffle chain is encouraging American World Cup fans to boycott Belgian waffles and instead eat all-American Waffle House offerings. With the Belgium-U.S. game today at 4 p.m. ET, Waffle House seems to think every bit of patriotism counts when it comes to helping the U.S. advance to the next round.

We never have RT @chrisholder1997: Waffle House won't sell Belgium Waffles #USA #IBelieveThatWeWillWin — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 30, 2014

Related: How the World Cup Is Fueling a Social Media Frenzy (Infographic)

Waffle House isn't the only chain advocating for Americans to boycott Belgian waffles. Bojangles', a Southern chicken-and-biscuit franchise, is encouraging customers to "beat Belgium with biscuits."

For American chains with Belgian roots, the politics of World Cup patriotism are a little trickier. Wafels & Dinges, a New York City based Belgian food truck, is making the diplomatic decision of supporting both teams with free food: trucks are handing out free Belgian style "wafels" after every Belgium goal and free scoops of ice cream after every USA goal.

Related: 5 Things the World Cup Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship