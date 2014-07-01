World Cup

U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Cheering for the U.S. to win the World Cup? Waffle House has one message for you: don't eat Belgian waffles.

The waffle chain is encouraging American World Cup fans to boycott Belgian waffles and instead eat all-American Waffle House offerings. With the Belgium-U.S. game today at 4 p.m. ET, Waffle House seems to think every bit of patriotism counts when it comes to helping the U.S. advance to the next round.

Related: How the World Cup Is Fueling a Social Media Frenzy (Infographic)

Waffle House isn't the only chain advocating for Americans to boycott Belgian waffles. Bojangles', a Southern chicken-and-biscuit franchise, is encouraging customers to "beat Belgium with biscuits."

For American chains with Belgian roots, the politics of World Cup patriotism are a little trickier. Wafels & Dinges, a New York City based Belgian food truck, is making the diplomatic decision of supporting both teams with free food: trucks are handing out free Belgian style "wafels" after every Belgium goal and free scoops of ice cream after every USA goal.

Related: 5 Things the World Cup Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

World Cup

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Cup

World Cup

U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

Legacy

Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now