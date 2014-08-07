The Grind

Controlling the Uncontrollable

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Investor; CTO, Unfettered Socks
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the fast paced startup world, it’s often easy to expect everyone to move at your pace. You’re excited about your business, your idea, and your product, so why shouldn’t everyone else be excited too? Sometimes the other businesses you rely on are restricted by external factors such as high demand, production speed limitations, or a limited supply of materials or labor. Other times, those businesses are just not as passionate as you are about creating something new. Unfortunately, relying on other people or other businesses is often a necessary component of innovation. At the end of the day, you need these vendors to get your idea off the ground.

Here’s how to overcome the challenges that arise from relying on external inputs:

Develop the relationship and gain credibility. When you’re starting up, it’s incredibly difficult. Developing a strong relationship with vendors (and with anyone you work with) is a core component of success. That’s a given. As entrepreneurs we all know that businesses are built on relationships. But beyond that, when working with vendors, it’s important to continue to build credibility so they see you as a valuable partner. 

Related: How to Create a Fair and Equitable Partnership From Day One

For instance, I am in the midst of launching my second venture, a performance-focused men's business sock called GoodFoot Socks. Why would any sock mill give us the time of day when all we have is an idea, and they’re currently manufacturing hundreds of thousands of socks per year for giants like Walmart? Luckily we found a company who saw the value in our idea and view the relationship as a true partnership. They recognize that if they help us become successful, they too will see success.

It’s important that as we move forward, we continue to grow that credibility and show them that we are a valuable partner in the industry.

Build a buffer. Again, it’s easy to think that everyone is as passionate about your idea as you are, but it’s important to remember that they are not. To combat this, always prepare for the worst. Assume that production delays or supply shortages will be passed onto your business. Assume that the timeline your vendors give you is inaccurate. It’s always better to under-promise and over-deliver to your customers, so building in a buffer protects your company even further. Tell your customers to expect your product in a year, but tell your vendors you need it in a month.

Related: How to Partner With Merchants for Your Daily Deals Site

Innovate ahead of the curve. This is probably the toughest part about relying on other businesses. As entrepreneurs, our ideas are always cutting edge. We always want to produce something that consumers didn’t yet know they needed. We believe we are always creating the next big thing. And we can. The process just needs to start much earlier. The final product can change as the innovation cycle is occurring, but the cycle needs to start far in advance from when you need to deliver.

For me, it’s difficult to start thinking about what socks we want to launch for the holiday season when we haven’t even finished our first production run. But the fact is, if we don’t plan it now, there will be no holiday season socks. Sometimes this means taking a gamble on what consumers will want. Most often it means asking consumers the right questions in order to best predict their needs. It always means studying past successes and looking at where the trends in your industry are headed.

Although relying on others requires additional work, it also forces you to keep your business organized, and your strategy thought out in full. With the right strategy, it is possible to overcome the difficulties of relying on vendors for the success of your business.  

Related: 7 Tips For Getting Good at Spotting Trends

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Grind

How to Increase Accountability Without Breathing Down People's Necks

The Grind

Don't Pay to Play the Game of Marketing: Here's What to Do Instead

The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid