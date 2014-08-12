Burger King

Nostalgia-Hungry Millennials Convince Burger King to Bring Back Chicken Fries

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
3 min read

Looks like complaining on Twitter finally accomplished something. 

On Monday, Burger King announced that Chicken Fries would once again be served at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited period of time, with a nine-piece order priced at $2.89. The reintroduction of the product – essentially, chicken strips shaped like fries – is in response to enthusiastic online support for the snack, according to Burger King.

Chicken Fries were first launched in 2005. They were taken off Burger King's menu in 2012, edged out, Bloomberg BusinessWeek theorizes, by the introduction of Crispy Chicken Strips.

However, Burger King underestimated the meal's popularity. After the item was taken off the menu, angry Chicken Fries fans took to Twitter, Facebook and even Change.org to demand Burger King bring back the snack.

“Our fans have spoken, and we had to listen. On peak days we’ve seen one tweet every forty seconds about Chicken Fries, many of them directly petitioning, begging, for us to bring them back,” said Eric Hirschhorn, Burger King's Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement.

Related: Why Are Franchises Trying So Hard to Be Hip?

Since social media played such a big role in bringing the Chicken Fries back, it makes sense that Burger King is relying on social media to advertise the limited-time offering. Burger King's Twitter and Tumblr pages have been full of quirky, over-the-top postings clearly aimed at millennial customers. Additionally, the burger chain announced the return of Chicken Fries on Snapchat.

In celebration of Chicken Fries return, Burger King is also selling fan gear such as t-shirts, mugs, bumper stickers and temporary tattoos on eBay. The marketing move and Burger King's recent social media blitz are reminiscent of another fast food chain's recent menu roll out: Taco Bell's millennial-geared breakfast menu.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell managed to cash in on social media savvy teens through products and marketing that were slightly edgy and attempted to be "in touch" with millennial customers. Burger King now has the opportunity to do the same, using a product primed for viral marketing by customers who took to social media to call for its return. Now, Burger Fries just have to be as tasty as customers remember. 

Related: The Real Reason Taco Bell Made the Waffle Taco

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Burger King

Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video

Burger King

Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu

Burger King

Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like