Legal Issues

Federal Court Shuts Down Aereo's Final Argument to Save Itself

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The news for TV startup Aereo isn't getting any easier. The Second Court of Appeals has decided that Aereo will not be allowed to make its one final argument, kicking it back to the district level.

The service, which allowed customers to stream and record live television over the Internet, wants to argue that it’s actually a cable company, which would entitle it to pay lower royalties in order to rebroadcast copyrighted content.  

Aereo lost a case brought on by broadcasters at the Supreme Court in June which demanded that Aereo pay for distributing content as a “public performance.”

Aereo argued that because it gave each subscriber his or her own antenna, its service was simply a cloud-based DVR, functionally comparable to a cable box with video recording capabilities or a VCR. The court decided that the purposeful difference in technology “did not distinguish Aereo’s systems from cable systems, which do perform publicly.”

Related: Aereo's Plan B: Fine, We're a Cable Provider

Aereo also argued that the ruling would produce a chilling effect on innovation in the cloud computing industry in general but the Court decided differently.

"Given the limited nature of this holding, the Court does not believe its decision will discourage the emergence or use of different kinds of technologies," the decision reads. 

If founder Chet Kanojia wants to continue to operate Aereo, even as a less disruptive and more conventional cable company, he must make his argument at the district level, a document from the Second Court reads.

It’s unclear, however, whether or not the company will continue its fight.

“We have decided to pause our operations temporarily as we consult with the court and map out our next steps,” a letter reads on the company’s website. “The spectrum that the broadcasters use to transmit over the air programming belongs to the American public and we believe you should have a right to access that live programming whether your antenna sits on the roof of your home, on top of your television or in the cloud.”

Related: 7 Technologies That Are Disrupting the Cable TV Business

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?

Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows