Office Space

The Way to Employees' Hearts May Well Be Through Their Stomachs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Managing Director, Hughes Marino
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most employees look forward to the proverbial lunch bell. In addition to providing a much-needed respite and providing the energy for completing the day’s work, lunchtime gives them a chance to bond.

Nothing brings colleagues together more than breaking bread with one another, whether in the break room or outside on a sunny day. CEOs have finally started to take notice, and the demand for kitchens in offices, for team building and aesthetic appeal, has risen exponentially. 

Over the last decade as business models have evolved, the rapport that comes from employees' sharing a meal has gained more attention. Food and meals have steadily become an integral part of many companies’ cultures. Kitchens as well as break rooms and cafeterias are appearing in companies from small to large.  

Related: How 10 Savvy Companies Use Food to Boost Morale and Collaboration

Some companies are embracing creative ways to incorporate food into all aspects of their culture. In addition to the occasional breakfast or lunch meeting, many companies have made events revolving around food a central part of their brand. This means that when they look for office space, business owners insist that the space be equipped with a kitchen or allow for build-outs so that one may be added.

Food as a focus

Tech startups seem to have embraced the idea that food is the fastest way to employees’ hearts. Today Google provides employees with free meals and kitchens stocked with snacks. Employees are also encouraged to request new menu items. Twitter’s San Francisco employees have breakfast and lunch catered each day. And other growing tech companies are following the same playbook, even if they start on a smaller scale. Ask.com for example, provides breakfast once a week, while Eventbrite.com provides unlimited snacks.

My company, Hughes Marino, provides weekly grocery delivery and keeps an abundance of snacks on hand in its Orange County and San Diego offices. Provide Commerce, the parent company to Shari’s Berries, ProFlowers and RedEnvelope, also puts the focus on food when it comes to keeping employees happy. It arranges for food trucks and catered meals to reward hardworking staff during the busiest times of year. Similarly, forward-thinking San Diego based Digital Telepathy, a creative tech company, brings in chefs to cook lunch for their team on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Ready: The Company Kitchen as a Mirror of Corporate Culture

The future

No matter how large or small a business may be, food as a fundamental part of a company’s brand certainly looks to be the way of the future. There’s no denying that meals allow for a break in business formalities and let employees get to know one another in a more personal way so they can work together more efficiently and effectively. I predict that, within a few years, most companies will have full kitchens and probably at least some employer-sponsored food plan or incentive as the new generation of workers demands greater work-life balance.

But those just getting a company off the ground or without a budget for large-scale efforts can still get started now. Try stocking the cafeteria or break room with beverages and healthy snacks, including salad and sandwich fixings, along with fresh fruit. Invest in an espresso machine. Or try what Overit.com has done, which is as simple as pizza Fridays. Any way you slice it, employees will appreciate such efforts and healthy, satisfied employees are productive employees.

Related: Kickstarter Wrote a Computer Program For Its 'Lunch Roulette.' And Now It's Sharing the Code.  

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Space

Why This Cowboy-Themed Office Gets Its Employees Inspired to Go to Work

Office Space

7 Ways Your Office Affects Productivity (Without Your Realizing It)

Office Space

How Your Office Space Is Stunting Your Company's Creativity