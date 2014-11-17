Burger King Introduces Another Stomach-Turning Burger in Japan

November 17, 2014 1 min read

Burger King is adding berry jam alongside ketchup and mustard on the list of burger condiments in Japan.

The "Premium Berry" burger is hitting Burger King Japan's winter menu starting today. The burger looks pretty normal – except for the cranberry sauce and blueberries in between the buns.

It may be more aesthetically pleasing than Burger King's previous Japanese creation, the Black Cheeseburger, but we'll stick with Burger King Canada's 'Poutine a la Burger.'

