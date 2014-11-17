My Queue

Burger King

Burger King Introduces Another Stomach-Turning Burger in Japan

Burger King Introduces Another Stomach-Turning Burger in Japan
Image credit: Burger King | Japan
The "Premium Berry" burger
Burger King is adding berry jam alongside ketchup and mustard on the list of burger condiments in Japan.

The "Premium Berry" burger is hitting Burger King Japan's winter menu starting today. The burger looks pretty normal – except for the cranberry sauce and blueberries in between the buns.

Related: Would You Eat Burger King's Black Cheeseburger?

It may be more aesthetically pleasing than Burger King's previous Japanese creation, the Black Cheeseburger, but we'll stick with Burger King Canada's 'Poutine a la Burger.'

Related: Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper

