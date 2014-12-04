Pizza + Doritos? Pizza Hut Says Yes.

December 4, 2014 1 min read

From 7-Eleven's Loaded Doritos to Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos, is there anything that can't be combined with Doritos?

Pizza Hut is testing the limits of Australia's Dorito tolerance with the new Doritos Crunchy Crust Pizza. The pizza, which can have any topping, has a crust that is covered with Cheddar-covered Doritos glued to the pizza with molten mozzarella cheese.

Related: The Weirdest Fast-Food Mashups in America

The mutant pizza mashup is somewhat disturbingly on trend, seeing as Papa John's now sells a pizza topped with Fritos. The real question: Will the Doritos crust make it to the U.S., joining Papa John's quirky new crusts that include honey Sriracha and "Ginger Boom Boom"?

Related: Inside Pizza Hut's Radical Move to Double Its Menu