Marketing

Did 2014's Marketing Predictions Come True? (Infographic)

1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Every year, those of us who work in marketing, PR and advertising come out with some bold predictions about what the future will hold for our respective industries.

It makes for some interesting reading. It makes for some splashy meeting conversation.

But are those predictions as accurate as they should be? That’s what Offerpop wanted to find out. The infographic below answers whether the five following predictions for 2014 actually panned out:

1. It has become critical for brands to collect insights from social data

2. Marketers still struggle to measure social ROI

3. Facebook remains king when it comes to marketing investment

4. Businesses continue to play catch-up in mobile marketing

5. Brands are integrating email and social for unprecedented results 

Click to Enlarge

Did 2014's Marketing Predictions Come True?(Infographic)

