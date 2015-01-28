My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hamburgers

Burgers Beat Out Sandwiches Big Time in 2014

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Forget falling beef prices – burgers aren't going anywhere.

American restaurants served up 9 billion burgers in 2014, a 3 percent increase over the prior year, according to a recent study by food service researcher The NPD Group.

The burger's rise corresponded with a 2 percent decline in sandwiches. Grilled chicken sandwiches especially suffered, with restaurants and foodservice outlets serving 129 million fewer of them last year – a fall of 9 percent.

Related: The Best Careers for Your Personality Type (Infographic)

The success of the burger is especially impressive because foodservice traffic growth was flat for 2014. A major reason for the burger's success: more burgers on the menus at restaurants that aren't fast-food burger joints. While visits to quick-service hamburger restaurants such as McDonald's or Burger King were down 3 percent, casual dining restaurants picked up the slack with more burger sales, catering to customers who increasingly pick burgers over more expensive beef entrées.

2014 was not an easy year for the burger business, as beef prices hit record highs. However, despite the challenges, the burger prevailed. With Shake Shack's upcoming IPO and McDonald's new, burger-centric Create Your Taste platform, expect the hamburger to reign supreme yet again in 2015.

Related: Woman Mistakenly Receives Bag of Cash at a Burger King Drive-Thru

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hamburgers

Fatburger Debuts Its Version of the Double Down

Franchise 500

The 5 Best Burger Franchises You Can Buy (and How Much They Cost)

Marketing

The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads