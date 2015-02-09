My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bill Gates

10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates
Image credit: REUTERS | Rick Wilking
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Most people know three things about Bill Gates:

  • He's the richest man in America (second-richest in the world right now).
  • He co-founded one of the most successful tech companies of all time in Microsoft.
  • He's an extremely generous philanthropist through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

But there are a lot of things about Gates you probably didn't know.

1. As a young teenager at Lakeside Prep School, Gates wrote his first computer program on a General Electric computer.

It was a version of tic-tac-toe, where you could play against the computer.

2. Once his school realized Gates' proclivities for coding, they let him write the school's computer program for scheduling students in classes. 

He even slyly altered the code so he was placed in classes with a "disproportionate number of interesting girls."

3. Like many other successful tech entrepreneurs, Gates was a college dropout. 

He left Harvard University in 1975 to fully devote himself to Microsoft.

4. Gates was once arrested in New Mexico, in 1977. 

He was driving without a license and ran a red light.

5. He used to fly coach until 1997. 

Now, he has his own plane. He calls that his "big splurge."

6. One of Gates' biggest splurges, besides his plane, was the Codex Leicester, a collection of writings by Leonardo da Vinci. 

He acquired the codex at a 1994 auction for $30.8 million.

7. Despite his immense wealth, Gates says his kids will only inherit $10 million each.

It's just a fraction of his $81.1 billion net worth. "Leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favor to them," he says.

8. Gates doesn't know any foreign languages. 

That, he says, is his biggest regret in life thus far.

9. Gates says if Microsoft hadn't worked out, he probably would've been a researcher for artificial intelligence.

But, despite his deep interest in AI, Gates says he is "in the camp that is concerned about super intelligence." That camp also includes notable leaders in science in technology, including Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk.

10. His favorite band? Weezer. 

He also calls U2 a "favorite," and says he's still "waiting for Spinal tap to go back on tour."

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Has a Trampoline Room in His $127 Million Mansion Complex

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Says His Wealth Has Freed Him From Daily Concerns Like Healthcare

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Reveals His Ultimate Measure of Success -- And How Warren Buffett Helped Him Realize It