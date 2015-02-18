Add This Dimension to a Traditional Business Analysis for a Fuller Marketing Plan

February 18, 2015 4 min read

If you’ve ever written an annual marketing plan before, then you’re no stranger to the SWOT analysis. It’s a basic element of any plan, or at least it certainly should be. While it’s basic, it is crucial to a good plan and it can be very enlightening -- at least with the spin that I’m about to put onto it.

For anyone not familiar with the staple that is a SWOT analysis, then here’s how it rolls:

S is for strengths: These are assets that give your organization a competitive advantage in the marketplace, or the skills that you possess that really set you apart from everyone else in your industry.

Most SWOT analyses that I’ve seen have been very product focused, which is all fine and good. Examples of a very product-focused SWOT analysis may include:

Strengths: A competitive claim, like a food product that is able to reduce cholesterol by 10 percent.

These product-focused SWOT analyses are very effective in guiding your marketing plan for the year. I don’t want to take anything away from their importance, but as I teach in my marketing class at New York University, there’s another dimension that would make the SWOT analysis even more meaningful.

You should do your SWOT from both a product and brand standpoint. The product piece is important for sure, but looking at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats from a brand standpoint can be even more illuminating.

Examples may include:

Strengths: The highest brand awareness of any company in the industry -- you should leverage that recognition.

Hopefully you can see how a brand SWOT analysis would lead you to a different set of priorities for your marketing plan above and beyond what you might uncover from a product SWOT. While the product SWOT may lead you to new product introductions or markets, the brand SWOT will guide what you need to do to drive your brand forward.

Both are equally important, which is why I urge you to do both for your marketing plan.

Have you ever thought about SWOT this way before?

